2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full 4-round mock draft predictions

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

It would be hilarious if, in the first draft he has with the Steelers, Mike McCarthy takes a wide receiver for Aaron Rodgers. Packers fans will get it…

And of course, at this point, we’re assuming the Steelers will have Aaron Rodgers. It just doesn’t feel like there are any other even remotely realistic possibilities if Rodgers is going to play. Even after acquiring Michael Pittman Jr., the Steelers can’t pass on the talent of Jordyn Tyson here.

They might have a tough time passing on some of the linemen still available, but this is a strong value at pick 21 overall and a big-play receiver with some legit speed to go along with the twin towers of Pittman and DK Metcalf.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

The Los Angeles Chargers had two major injuries at the tackle positions last year that really made a huge difference over the long haul of the season. And even if both guys are back and 100 percent this coming season (Rashawn Slater, Joe Alt), the Chargers still lost multiple guys in free agency who were big investments for the offensive line.

Former first-round pick Zion Johnson is gone, and the team cut big-money free agent Mekhi Becton. The Chargers could get some insurance for the tackle position by taking a talented athlete like Kadyn Proctor, while also giving themselves a possible mauler at the guard position.