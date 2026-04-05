2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full 4-round mock draft predictions

23. Philadelphia Eagles: Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

We’ve taken a look at a number of scenarios like this for the Philadelphia Eagles in this draft, but taking a right tackle early on makes a lot of sense for this team. Actually, with the rumors of Landon Dickerson considering retirement, you already know Howie Roseman is licking his chops at a chance to get after this offensive line class.

The Eagles not only might need a replacement for Lane Johnson at the right tackle position in the near future, but also at left guard. Starting right guard Tyler Steen is also a free agent after this season.

I’d be shocked if we don’t see an offensive line emphasis for the Eagles in this draft.

24. Cleveland Browns (from Jaguars): Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

Omar Cooper Jr. looks like he’s going to enter the NFL and immediately be a quarterback’s best friend. The Browns are building something pretty nice offensively with that offensive line overhaul in free agency, plus the presence of a couple of young players in that offensive core.

Harold Fannin Jr. was absolutely outstanding as a focal point for the passing game as a rookie, and Quinshon Judkins came in and made an immediate impact. Those guys getting joined by Omar Cooper Jr. would be so much fun, and the Freeling pick earlier in this mock makes it actually feel like the Browns are properly setting the table for a QB of the future.