2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full 4-round mock draft predictions

25. Chicago Bears: Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M

The Chicago Bears were one of the NFL’s best defenses in the 2025 season when it came to creating takeaways. Not that they won’t be able to take the ball away again in 2026, but they’ve lost a lot more players on that side of the ball than anyone is really comfortable discussing right now.

Even with the additions they’ve made (Coby Bryant, Cam Lewis, Devin Bush), the Bears still don’t have enough right now off the edge. They weren’t in the running for Maxx Crosby for the fun of it. Cashius Howell is a prospect with the ability to come in and immediately upgrade a team’s pass rush, even if he needs some seasoning as a full-time EDGE player.

26. Buffalo Bills: Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

Will the Buffalo Bills actually move forward with Keon Coleman as a key piece of their receiver room, or will Joe Brady go after another playmaker to join DJ Moore and Khalil Shakir?

The board might dictate that decision-making here in the later portion of the first round.

Denzel Boston is a big-bodied receiver with outstanding hands, a great catch radius, and the ability to stretch the field vertically as well as be an outstanding weapon in the red zone. Josh Allen would love having him as another big target in the passing game, but this strategy likely depends on whether the Bills are seriously considering moving on from Coleman at some point.