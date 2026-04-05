2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full 4-round mock draft predictions

29. Kansas City Chiefs (from Rams): Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

There has been a lot of talk about the long-term future of Travis Kelce, and that’s justified given his age heading into this season. Kelce is a fellow member of the 1989 club, so he’s probably playing in stoppage time at this point.

And as much as Kelce still brings to the table for the Chiefs, the opportunity to take an athletic weapon like Kenyon Sadiq is undeniable value at this stage of the 1st round. I don’t think the Chiefs have the luxury of someone like Sadiq with the 9th overall pick, but this late in the 1st round, he’s a no-brainer.

30. Miami Dolphins (from Broncos): Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

The Dolphins are really resetting this roster in 2026, and they can’t fix everything all at once. We have been talking about this team’s need at the cornerback position for a long time now, so investing a 1st-rounder there would make a ton of sense.

With Jermod McCoy recovering from his injury over the past year, it was Colton Hood who ended up stealing the spotlight and playing at a rather dominant level on the outside.

He has all of the physical and athletic traits to be a long-term starter at the outside cornerback position in the NFL, and would be a good fit for the Dolphins here with the top pick acquired in the Jaylen Waddle trade.