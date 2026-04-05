2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full 4-round mock draft predictions

31. New England Patriots: Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

I still can’t get over how hands-on Mike Vrabel was during the Arizona State pro day with offensive tackle Max Iheanachor. Again, it’s important to emphasize that his hands-on approach at the pro day doesn’t mean the Pats are guaranteed to draft this guy, but this late in the 1st round, not many guys make more sense.

The playoffs revealed to us that the Patriots are still a work in progress on the offensive line, and while Iheanachor is still raw, being newer to football than others, his talent is tremendous. He has the size and athletic traits to develop into a top-tier starter at right tackle.

32. Seattle Seahawks: Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, UCF

The focus for the Seahawks in many mock draft scenarios has been the defensive backfield with the losses of guys like Coby Bryant and Riq Woolen. It’s understandable to hone in on that position group here with this pick, and that may be the direction the Seahawks go. But what about the edge?

Seattle lost Boye Mafe in free agency to the Bengals. Uchenna Nwosu and Derick Hall are both free agents after the 2026 season. They have to start some future planning here, and Malachi Lawrence is a player shooting up draft boards as of late with his combination of elite athletic traits and consistent production. He could be a fantastic fit here with the final pick of the 1st round.