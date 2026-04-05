2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full 4-round mock draft predictions

2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete 2nd-round predictions

33. New York Jets: Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State

34. Arizona Cardinals: Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

35. Tennessee Titans: Keionte Scott, DB, Miami

36. Las Vegas Raiders: Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

37. New York Giants: CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

38. Houston Texans (from Commanders): Emmanuel Pregnon, OL, Oregon

39. Cleveland Browns: D’Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana

40. Kansas City Chiefs: Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas

41. Cincinnati Bengals: Christen Miller, DL, Georgia

42. New Orleans Saints: Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson

43. Miami Dolphins: Keldric Faulk, EDGE/DL, Auburn

44. New York Jets (from Cowboys): Peter Woods, DL, Clemson

45. Baltimore Ravens: Caleb Banks, DL, Florida

46. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

47. Indianapolis Colts: Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri

48. Atlanta Falcons: Lee Hunter, DL, Texas Tech

49. Minnesota Vikings: Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama

50. Detroit Lions: Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois

51. Carolina Panthers: Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt

52. Green Bay Packers: Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

53. Pittsburgh Steelers: Keylan Rutledge, OL, Georgia Tech

54. Philadelphia Eagles: Chase Bisontis, OL, Texas A&M

55. Los Angeles Chargers: R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma

56. Jacksonville Jaguars: AJ Haulcy, SAF, LSU

57. Chicago Bears: Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame

58. San Francisco 49ers: Chris Bell, WR, Louisville

59. Houston Texans: Kyle Louis, LB/SAF, Pittsburgh

60. Chicago Bears (from Bills): Kamari Ramsey, SAF, USC

61. Los Angeles Rams: Treydan Stukes, CB, Arizona

62. Denver Broncos: Max Klare, TE, Ohio State

63. New England Patriots: Derrick Moore, EDGE, Michigan

64. Seattle Seahawks: Keith Abney II, CB, Arizona State

We've obviously got a few teams making their first selections in this mock draft, but let's first address the biggest headline here: Ty Simpson to the Arizona Cardinals. Scheme-wise, it seems like the consensus is saying Simpson is a perfect fit for new Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur, and it's hard to argue that.

His lack of experience makes him a pretty substantial risk for that team given where they are at in their roster construction, but perhaps he can grow quickly under LaFleur. I would not be shocked if the Cardinals -- or someone -- took him in the 1st round.

I cannot wait to find out where D'Angelo Ponds is going to land in this draft, and the Browns feel like a fun fit. With all of the talent on that defensive front, Ponds's aggressiveness could fit right in.

I also love the Panthers and Broncos snagging tight ends in this round. The Panthers took the ultra-athletic safety Dillon Thieneman in the 1st round and another freaky specimen in Eli Stowers in the 2nd.

The Broncos get Max Klare, who could have the highest upside in this class as the best all-around tight end. That's exactly what they need at pick 62.