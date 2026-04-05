2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full 4-round mock draft predictions

2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete 3rd-round predictions

65. Arizona Cardinals: Caleb Tiernan, OT, Northwestern

66. Tennessee Titans: Mike Washington, RB, Arkansas

67. Las Vegas Raiders: Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana

68. Philadelphia Eagles (from Jets): Josiah Trotter, LB, Missouri

69. Houston Texans (from Giants): Gennings Dunker, OL, Iowa

70. Cleveland Browns: Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee

71. Washington Commanders: Romello Height, EDGE, Texas Tech

72. Cincinnati Bengals: Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State

73. New Orleans Saints: Connor Lew, OL, Auburn

74. Kansas City Chiefs: Bud Clark, SAF, TCU

75. Miami Dolphins: Ted Hurst, WR, Georgia State

76. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Cowboys): Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati

77. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame

78. Indianapolis Colts: Harold Perkins, LB, LSU

79. Atlanta Falcons: Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia

80. Baltimore Ravens: Skyler Bell, WR, UConn

81. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Lions): Domonique Orange, DL, Iowa State

82. Minnesota Vikings: Gracen Halton, DL, Oklahoma

83. Carolina Panthers: Jude Bowry, OT, Boston College

84. Green Bay Packers: Joshua Josephs, EDGE, Tennessee

85. Pittsburgh Steelers: Drew Allar, QB, Penn State

86. Los Angeles Chargers: Sam Hecht, OL, Kansas State

87. Miami Dolphins (from Eagles): Jalon Kilgore, SAF, South Carolina

88. Jacksonville Jaguars: Kaleb Elarms-Orr, LB, TCU

89. Chicago Bears: Darrell Jackson Jr., DL, Florida State

90. Miami Dolphins (from Texans): Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State

91. Buffalo Bills: Jalen Farmer, OL, Kentucky

92. Dallas Cowboys (from 49ers): Deontae Lawson, LB, Alabama

93. Los Angeles Rams: Jaishawn Barham, EDGE, Michigan

94. Miami Dolphins (from Broncos): Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia

95. New England Patriots: Bryce Lance, WR, North Dakota State

96. Seattle Seahawks: Jonah Coleman, RB, Washington

97. Minnesota Vikings (Compensatory Selection): Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas

98. Philadelphia Eagles (Compensatory Selection): Keyron Crawford, EDGE, Auburn

99. Pittsburgh Steelers (Compensatory Selection): Dametrious Crownover, OT, Texas A&M

100. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Lions; Special Compensatory Selection): Emmett Johnson, RB, Nebraska

The Philadelphia Eagles getting Josiah Trotter would be absolutely phenomenal. A legacy player going to the Eagles and someone who could fill a big hole with Nakobe Dean leaving for the Raiders in free agency.

Ted Hurst feels like exactly the type of receiver the Packers would target, which is why I think he'd fit in perfectly with new Dolphins GM Jon-Eric Sullivan from a size/athleticism profile.

It just feels like the Steelers taking Drew Allar at some point in this draft makes sense, giving that team a talented young quarterback with some upside to develop behind Aaron Rodgers.

The Seahawks have a really tough running back situation right now, and it has to be addressed at some point. They'd be doing a little fan service by taking Jonah Coleman, who looks like he's going to have a high floor as a pro because of his willingness to do the dirty work in pass protection.