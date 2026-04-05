2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full 4-round mock draft predictions

2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete 4th-round predictions

101. Tennessee Titans: LT Overton, EDGE, Alabama

102. Las Vegas Raiders: Logan Jones, OL, Iowa

103. New York Jets: Cole Payton, QB, North Dakota State

104. Arizona Cardinals: Genesis Smith, SAF, Arizona

105. New York Giants: Deion Burks, WR, Oklahoma

106. Houston Texans (from Commanders): Julian Neal, CB, Arkansas

107. Cleveland Browns: Carson Beck, QB, Miami

108. Denver Broncos (from Saints): Jimmy Rolder, LB, Michigan

109. Kansas City Chiefs: Chandler Rivers, CB, Duke

110. Cincinnati Bengals: Devin Moore, CB, Florida

111. Denver Broncos (from Dolphins): Nick Singleton, RB, Penn State

112. Dallas Cowboys: Zakee Wheatley, SAF, Penn State

113. Indianapolis Colts: Ja’Kobi Lane, WR, USC

114. Philadelphia Eagles (from Falcons): Justin Joly, TE, North Carolina State

115. Baltimore Ravens: Jake Slaughter, OL, Florida

116. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Daylen Everette, CB, Georgia

117. Las Vegas Raiders (from Vikings through Jaguars): Kaleb Proctor, DL, Southeast Louisiana

118. Detroit Lions: Sam Roush, TE, Stanford

119. Carolina Panthers: Brian Parker II, OT Duke

120. Green Bay Packers: TJ Hall, CB, Iowa

121. Pittsburgh Steelers: Dontay Corleone, DL, Cincinnati

122. Atlanta Falcons (from Eagles): Zxavian Harris, DL, Ole Miss

123. Los Angeles Chargers: Nadame Tucker, EDGE, Western Michigan

124. Jacksonville Jaguars: Markel Bell, OL, Miami

125. New England Patriots (from Bears through Chiefs): Chris McClellan, DL, Missouri

126. Buffalo Bills: Will Lee III, CB, Texas A&M

127. San Francisco 49ers: Michael Trigg, TE, Baylor

128. Detroit Lions (from Texans): Seth McGowan, RB, Kentucky

129. Chicago Bears (from Rams): Zane Durant, DL, Penn State

130. Miami Dolphins (from Broncos): Brenen Thompson, WR, Mississippi State

131. New England Patriots: Billy Schrauth, OL, Notre Dame

132. New Orleans Saints (from Seahawks): Tacario Davis, CB, Washington

133. San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection): Kaytron Allen, RB, Penn State

134. Las Vegas Raiders (Compensatory Selection): Rayshaun Benny, DL, Michigan

135. Pittsburgh Steelers (Compensatory Selection): Anthony Lucas, EDGE, USC

136. New Orleans Saints (Compensatory Selection): Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU

137. Philadelphia Eagles (Compensatory Selection): De’Zhaun Stribling, WR, Ole Miss

138. San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection): Mikail Kamara, EDGE, Indiana

139. San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection): Beau Stephens, OL, Iowa

140. New York Jets (Compensatory Selection): Trey Zuhn III, OL, Texas A&M

We've got a little bit of a run on the quarterback position here to start off Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft, and the Jets get things kicked off with North Dakota State project Cole Payton. Payton is a scrambler at the position who has drawn a lot of attention in the pre-draft process. Some feel like he's going to sneak into Day 2.

The Cleveland Browns reunite Todd Monken with Carson Beck, another fit that just makes a lot of sense. The Browns would almost certainly move on from Dillon Gabriel in this case.

We also have the Saints taking Garrett Nussmeier, something that used to get projected a lot higher in our mock drafts. Hey, things change over the course of the year, right? But the fit is interesting. Nussmeier's dad is the offensive coordinator of the Saints. Taking Garrett in the 3rd or 4th round would give the Saints a little insurance for Tyler Shough heading into his second season with a prospect a lot of people like quite a bit.