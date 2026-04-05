2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full 4-round mock draft predictions

2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete 4th-round predictions
101. Tennessee Titans: LT Overton, EDGE, Alabama
102. Las Vegas Raiders: Logan Jones, OL, Iowa
103. New York Jets: Cole Payton, QB, North Dakota State
104. Arizona Cardinals: Genesis Smith, SAF, Arizona
105. New York Giants: Deion Burks, WR, Oklahoma
106. Houston Texans (from Commanders): Julian Neal, CB, Arkansas
107. Cleveland Browns: Carson Beck, QB, Miami
108. Denver Broncos (from Saints): Jimmy Rolder, LB, Michigan
109. Kansas City Chiefs: Chandler Rivers, CB, Duke
110. Cincinnati Bengals: Devin Moore, CB, Florida
111. Denver Broncos (from Dolphins): Nick Singleton, RB, Penn State
112. Dallas Cowboys: Zakee Wheatley, SAF, Penn State
113. Indianapolis Colts: Ja’Kobi Lane, WR, USC
114. Philadelphia Eagles (from Falcons): Justin Joly, TE, North Carolina State
115. Baltimore Ravens: Jake Slaughter, OL, Florida
116. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Daylen Everette, CB, Georgia
117. Las Vegas Raiders (from Vikings through Jaguars): Kaleb Proctor, DL, Southeast Louisiana
118. Detroit Lions: Sam Roush, TE, Stanford
119. Carolina Panthers: Brian Parker II, OT Duke
120. Green Bay Packers: TJ Hall, CB, Iowa
121. Pittsburgh Steelers: Dontay Corleone, DL, Cincinnati
122. Atlanta Falcons (from Eagles): Zxavian Harris, DL, Ole Miss
123. Los Angeles Chargers: Nadame Tucker, EDGE, Western Michigan
124. Jacksonville Jaguars: Markel Bell, OL, Miami
125. New England Patriots (from Bears through Chiefs): Chris McClellan, DL, Missouri
126. Buffalo Bills: Will Lee III, CB, Texas A&M
127. San Francisco 49ers: Michael Trigg, TE, Baylor
128. Detroit Lions (from Texans): Seth McGowan, RB, Kentucky
129. Chicago Bears (from Rams): Zane Durant, DL, Penn State
130. Miami Dolphins (from Broncos): Brenen Thompson, WR, Mississippi State
131. New England Patriots: Billy Schrauth, OL, Notre Dame
132. New Orleans Saints (from Seahawks): Tacario Davis, CB, Washington
133. San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection): Kaytron Allen, RB, Penn State
134. Las Vegas Raiders (Compensatory Selection): Rayshaun Benny, DL, Michigan
135. Pittsburgh Steelers (Compensatory Selection): Anthony Lucas, EDGE, USC
136. New Orleans Saints (Compensatory Selection): Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU
137. Philadelphia Eagles (Compensatory Selection): De’Zhaun Stribling, WR, Ole Miss
138. San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection): Mikail Kamara, EDGE, Indiana
139. San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection): Beau Stephens, OL, Iowa
140. New York Jets (Compensatory Selection): Trey Zuhn III, OL, Texas A&M
We've got a little bit of a run on the quarterback position here to start off Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft, and the Jets get things kicked off with North Dakota State project Cole Payton. Payton is a scrambler at the position who has drawn a lot of attention in the pre-draft process. Some feel like he's going to sneak into Day 2.
The Cleveland Browns reunite Todd Monken with Carson Beck, another fit that just makes a lot of sense. The Browns would almost certainly move on from Dillon Gabriel in this case.
We also have the Saints taking Garrett Nussmeier, something that used to get projected a lot higher in our mock drafts. Hey, things change over the course of the year, right? But the fit is interesting. Nussmeier's dad is the offensive coordinator of the Saints. Taking Garrett in the 3rd or 4th round would give the Saints a little insurance for Tyler Shough heading into his second season with a prospect a lot of people like quite a bit.
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