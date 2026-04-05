2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full 4-round mock draft predictions

3. Arizona Cardinals: Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State

It’s possible that no fan base is more scared of the hybrid players in this draft than the Arizona Cardinals’ fan base, but Arvell Reese is his own story and a different case altogether. Not only that, but the Cardinals have a new coaching staff. They’re not going to be thinking about players like Isaiah Simmons when this pick is under consideration.

It’s possible that no defensive player in this draft has a higher ceiling than Arvell Reese. He’s truly a special talent with the ability to play off the ball, rush the passer, and make a difference right away. His youth can be viewed as a concern or a huge plus in his favor, but for a rebuilding team like the Cardinals, he would represent an important building block.

I also really like the idea of the Cardinals basically trading places with the Cowboys in this draft. That could help each of these teams hit their most important needs.

4. Tennessee Titans: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

If Daniel Jeremiah is seeing shades of Fred Warner in Sonny Styles’s game, then you’d have to think Robert Saleh is going to see it as well. The Titans’ first-year head coach has already gotten this team in a much better position than it was a year ago at this time, and with the additions the Titans have made already this offseason, Styles feels like he could make a massive impact.

We all saw the incredible Scouting Combine numbers for Styles, so athletic traits aren’t a question mark here. This past season at Ohio State was one impact play after another for Styles, a converted safety who flies around with instincts and outstanding play speed.