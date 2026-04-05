2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full 4-round mock draft predictions

5. New York Giants: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

Yes, this is a very high selection for a running back, but the New York Giants are going to prioritize the running game heavily under new head coach John Harbaugh. Harbaugh knows that leaning on a solid running game is not only going to be successful to his overall operation, but also for the development of Jaxson Dart at the quarterback position.

Any way that you can take pressure off of your young quarterback is a smart investment, and Love brings that “instant offense” type of impact as both a runner and receiver. I’m not sure the Giants are sold that Cam Skattebo is part of the long-term future of this team.

6. Cleveland Browns: Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

I am not projecting any trades in this mock draft, but after the Arizona Cardinals at #3 overall, I would say the Browns at #6 make the most sense to move back a handful of spots. Ideally, the Browns will come away from the 1st round of the 2026 NFL Draft with a left tackle of the future and another wide receiver to feature in the passing game.

Whatever combination you can think of, that might be the winning formula for this team. Although, they’re putting it out there pretty heavily that Deshaun Watson could start for the team this year, and Shedeur Sanders is the alternative. They’ve been throwing everyone off the Ty Simpson scent, so if you’re into the conspiracy theory type of stuff…