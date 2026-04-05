2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full 4-round mock draft predictions

7. Washington Commanders: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

When you look at the Commanders’ roster after NFL Free Agency, their most obvious need right now would appear to be the wide receiver position. They dealt with some injury issues last year, and now that they don’t even have Deebo Samuel around, the idea of Terry McLaurin missing any time whatsoever would be detrimental to the offense.

Carnell Tate is another pro-ready receiver from that Ohio State program, and although he might not be the most spectacular WR1 prospect we’ve seen, he’ll really help a team like the Commanders. Jayden Daniels needs more weapons on the outside.

8. New Orleans Saints: Rueben Bain, EDGE, Miami

The New Orleans Saints effectively said goodbye to veteran Cam Jordan in NFL Free Agency. Not only did the Saints say goodbye to a franchise legend when they let Jordan out the door, but they said goodbye to his steady pass rush productivity as well. Although Jordan was 36 last season, he still had a whopping 10.5 sacks mostly playing as a stand-up edge.

Rueben Bain could be the ideal type of pickup for the Saints in round one, a player who has question marks about his length (understandably so), but certainly not his production. He is a pro-ready pass rusher with strength, bend, and quickness off the ball.