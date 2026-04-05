2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full 4-round mock draft predictions

11. Miami Dolphins: Francis Mauigoa, OL, Miami

If you look back at the way the Green Bay Packers have operated under GM Brian Gutekunst, you’ll see that versatility and certain athletic thresholds have to be met with offensive line prospects. Mauigoa meets both of those criteria with his size, projected versatility as either a right tackle or guard, and just the overall fit in this situation.

We’ll see if the Gutekunst DNA travels to South Beach with new Dolphins GM Jon-Eric Sullivan, but you’d have to think that will be the case. It served them well. Mauigoa is projected to go as high as 3rd overall to the Cardinals, so this might feel like a best-case scenario for the Dolphins. Spencer Fano could also fit here.

12. Dallas Cowboys: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

Jermod McCoy really answered a lot of questions regarding his health with an absolutely stellar pro day performance ahead of this draft. He ran a blazing 4.38 in the 40-yard dash with a 38-inch vertical jump and a 10’7” broad jump. The athletic traits are obviously not affected at all by the injury, and McCoy looks as strong as ever.

There is a reason why he’s been considered arguably the CB1 of this class dating back to a year ago at this time. McCoy can be an immediate starter at the next level, and the Cowboys have to address their secondary. New defensive coordinator Christian Parker is a defensive backs guy by trade, and McCoy could be a perfect fit for his defensive scheme. If the Cowboys clear McCoy medically, this is a no-brainer fit.