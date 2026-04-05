2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full 4-round mock draft predictions

13. Los Angeles Rams (from Falcons): KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

There are always going to be some fun wrinkles thrown into the actual NFL Draft, so we’ve got to throw some in here as well, right? You can’t just go chalk based on the consensus boards, because that’s not how the game works.

The closer we get to the NFL Draft, the more people seem to be talking about KC Concepcion. And you can’t help but wonder if NFL teams will be doing the same.

Although he’s not the biggest receiver prospect you’ll see, (6-feet, 196 pounds), he’s not “undersized” by any stretch of the imagination, either. And he’s an ideal fit for Sean McVay’s offense as both a vertical threat and one of the best separators in this class. He’s also shown he’s got a little bit of Deebo Samuel to his game, even if he doesn’t have that kind of size.

14. Baltimore Ravens: Vega Ioane, OL, Penn State

There is no question that the loss of Tyler Linderbaum is going to sting a little bit. The Ravens probably can’t replace Linderbaum in the 1st round of this draft, but they can address the interior offensive line, which needs some attention at both center and guard.

And Vega Ioane is the best pure guard in the class. While there are definitely some other tackle prospects who could cross-train as guards, Ioane is a plug-and-play stud at the left guard spot who could help this Ravens team keep their identity offensively as a run-first outfit.

New head coach Jesse Minter might campaign for a defensive player here if the right player falls, but Ioane is frequently projected to the Ravens for good reason.