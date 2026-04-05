2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full 4-round mock draft predictions

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami

Mesidor is going to be an older rookie (Happy 25th birthday if you’re reading this on April 5, Akheem), but that can’t really deter teams who are in a competitive window. The reality of most draft picks in the NFL is that if you can maximize a rookie contract with a player, you’re going to take whatever comes after that as icing on the cake.

The Bucs can’t be making this pick with 2033 in mind, is what I’m trying to say. They have to live in this moment. The pass rush needs to be upgraded, and Mesidor can be a big one in that category. He had 12.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss on that stellar Miami defense last year, and Todd Bowles is going to get a great report on him from his old pal Jason Taylor, who coached him up while he was with the Hurricanes.

16. New York Jets (from Colts): Makai Lemon, WR, USC

It’s rare to see Makai Lemon still on the board in a mock draft scenario this far down the board these days, but I don’t think the Jets would be complaining at all. With Garrett Wilson locked into a long-term contract, the Jets need a complementary player to pair him up with. AD Mitchell can be part of that equation, but a player like Lemon would be fantastic for the Jets to add here.

And so would someone like Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson. Both of those guys have different types of skill sets, but I like Lemon as a fit for the Jets if he’s on the board. He has the type of competitive fire that will resonate with head coach Aaron Glenn, and the comparisons to Amon-Ra St. Brown could be shared by the Jets.