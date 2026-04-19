2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full 7-round mock draft predictions with two big trades

2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full 3rd-round predictions
65. Arizona Cardinals: Tyler Onyedim, DL, Texas A&M
66. Tennessee Titans: Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati
67. Las Vegas Raiders: Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana
68. Philadelphia Eagles (from Jets): Romello Height, EDGE, Texas Tech
69. Houston Texans (from Giants): Domonique Orange, DL, Iowa State
70. Cleveland Browns: Kyle Louis, LB/SAF, Pittsburgh
71. Washington Commanders: Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson
72. Cincinnati Bengals: Travis Burke, OT, Memphis
73. New Orleans Saints: Keith Abney II, CB, Arizona State
74. Kansas City Chiefs: Zakee Wheatley, SAF, Penn State
75. Miami Dolphins: Bud Clark, SAF, TCU
76. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Cowboys): Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU
77. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame
78. Indianapolis Colts: Chris Brazzell, WR, Tennessee
79. Atlanta Falcons: Brenen Thompson, WR, Mississippi State
80. Baltimore Ravens: Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State
81. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Lions): Keyshaun Elliott, LB, Arizona State
82. Minnesota Vikings: Gracen Halton, DL, Oklahoma
83. Carolina Panthers: Markel Bell, OT, Miami
84. Green Bay Packers: Daylen Everette, CB, Georgia
85. Pittsburgh Steelers: Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State
86. Los Angeles Chargers: Darrell Jackson Jr., DL, Florida State
87. Miami Dolphins (from Eagles): Josiah Trotter, LB, Missouri
88. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jaishawn Barham, LB/EDGE, Michigan
89. Chicago Bears: Jake Slaughter, C, Florida
90. Miami Dolphins (from Texans): Chris Bell, WR, Louisville
91. Buffalo Bills: Kaleb Elarms-Orr, LB, TCU
92. Dallas Cowboys (from 49ers): Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas
93. Los Angeles Rams: Logan Jones, OL, Iowa
94. Miami Dolphins (from Broncos): Jalen Farmer, OL, Kentucky
95. New England Patriots: Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia
96. Seattle Seahawks: Jonah Coleman, RB, Washington
97. Minnesota Vikings: Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia
98. Philadelphia Eagles: Jalon Kilgore, SAF, South Carolina
99. Pittsburgh Steelers: Chandler Rivers, CB, Duke
100. Jacksonville Jaguars: Justin Joly, TE, North Carolina State
The Raiders reunite Fernando Mendoza with one of his most trusted targets in Elijah Sarratt, who might not be a game-changer at the next level, but looks like a reliable "X" receiver in the right situation.
The Browns take one of the most interesting defensive prospects in this class in Kyle Louis, who has drawn some comparisons to Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.
The Buccaneers' loss of Mike Evans has been one of the most underrated departures of the offseason, so they go after Notre Dame's Malachi Fields to get that big outside weapon back in the fold.
The Seahawks take Jonah Coleman here and land one of the draft's biggest potential steals at running back. With Kenneth Walker gone and Zach Charbonnet on the mend, the Seahawks might even have to go after running back help earlier than this.
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