2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full 7-round mock draft predictions with two big trades

2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full 3rd-round predictions

65. Arizona Cardinals: Tyler Onyedim, DL, Texas A&M

66. Tennessee Titans: Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati

67. Las Vegas Raiders: Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana

68. Philadelphia Eagles (from Jets): Romello Height, EDGE, Texas Tech

69. Houston Texans (from Giants): Domonique Orange, DL, Iowa State

70. Cleveland Browns: Kyle Louis, LB/SAF, Pittsburgh

71. Washington Commanders: Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson

72. Cincinnati Bengals: Travis Burke, OT, Memphis

73. New Orleans Saints: Keith Abney II, CB, Arizona State

74. Kansas City Chiefs: Zakee Wheatley, SAF, Penn State

75. Miami Dolphins: Bud Clark, SAF, TCU

76. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Cowboys): Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU

77. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame

78. Indianapolis Colts: Chris Brazzell, WR, Tennessee

79. Atlanta Falcons: Brenen Thompson, WR, Mississippi State

80. Baltimore Ravens: Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State

81. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Lions): Keyshaun Elliott, LB, Arizona State

82. Minnesota Vikings: Gracen Halton, DL, Oklahoma

83. Carolina Panthers: Markel Bell, OT, Miami

84. Green Bay Packers: Daylen Everette, CB, Georgia

85. Pittsburgh Steelers: Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State

86. Los Angeles Chargers: Darrell Jackson Jr., DL, Florida State

87. Miami Dolphins (from Eagles): Josiah Trotter, LB, Missouri

88. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jaishawn Barham, LB/EDGE, Michigan

89. Chicago Bears: Jake Slaughter, C, Florida

90. Miami Dolphins (from Texans): Chris Bell, WR, Louisville

91. Buffalo Bills: Kaleb Elarms-Orr, LB, TCU

92. Dallas Cowboys (from 49ers): Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas

93. Los Angeles Rams: Logan Jones, OL, Iowa

94. Miami Dolphins (from Broncos): Jalen Farmer, OL, Kentucky

95. New England Patriots: Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia

96. Seattle Seahawks: Jonah Coleman, RB, Washington

97. Minnesota Vikings: Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia

98. Philadelphia Eagles: Jalon Kilgore, SAF, South Carolina

99. Pittsburgh Steelers: Chandler Rivers, CB, Duke

100. Jacksonville Jaguars: Justin Joly, TE, North Carolina State

The Raiders reunite Fernando Mendoza with one of his most trusted targets in Elijah Sarratt, who might not be a game-changer at the next level, but looks like a reliable "X" receiver in the right situation.

The Browns take one of the most interesting defensive prospects in this class in Kyle Louis, who has drawn some comparisons to Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

The Buccaneers' loss of Mike Evans has been one of the most underrated departures of the offseason, so they go after Notre Dame's Malachi Fields to get that big outside weapon back in the fold.

The Seahawks take Jonah Coleman here and land one of the draft's biggest potential steals at running back. With Kenneth Walker gone and Zach Charbonnet on the mend, the Seahawks might even have to go after running back help earlier than this.