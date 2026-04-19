2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full 7-round mock draft predictions with two big trades

2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete 5th-round predictions
141. Houston Texans (from Raiders through Browns): Austin Barber, OL, Florida
142. Tennessee Titans (from Jets through Ravens): Jimmy Rolder, LB, Michigan
143. Arizona Cardinals: Justin Jefferson, LB, Alabama
144. Tennessee Titans (re-acquired through Rams): Billy Schrauth, OL, Notre Dame
145. New York Giants: Kevin Coleman Jr., WR, Missouri
146. Cleveland Browns: Carson Beck, QB, Miami
147. Washington Commanders: Caden Curry, EDGE, Ohio State
148. Kansas City Chiefs: Hezekiah Masses, CB, California
149. Cleveland Browns (from Bengals): Nate Boerkircher, TE, Texas A&M
150. New Orleans Saints: Zane Durant, DL, Penn State
151. Miami Dolphins: Taylen Green, QB, Arkansas
152. Dallas Cowboys: DeMonte Capehart, DL, Clemson
153. Green Bay Packers (from Falcons through Eagles): Charles Demmings, CB, Stephen F. Austin
154. Baltimore Ravens: Tim Keenan III, DL, Alabama
155. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Isaiah World, OL, Oregon
156. Indianapolis Colts: Drew Allar, QB, Penn State
157. Detroit Lions: Keagen Trost, OL, Missouri
158. Carolina Panthers (from Vikings): TJ Hall, CB, Iowa
159. Carolina Panthers: Michael Taaffe, SAF, Texas
160. Green Bay Packers: Marlin Klein, TE, Michigan
161. Pittsburgh Steelers: Demond Claiborne, RB, Wake Forest
162. Baltimore Ravens (from Chargers): Jeff Caldwell, WR, Cincinnati
163. Minnesota Vikings (from Eagles): Jadon Canady, CB, Oregon
164. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jack Kelly, LB, BYU
165. Buffalo Bills (from Bears): Nick Barrett, DL, South Carolina
166. Jacksonville Jaguars (from 49ers through Eagles): Josh Cameron, WR, Baylor
167. Houston Texans (re-acquired through Eagles): Joe Royer, TE, Cincinnati
168. Buffalo Bills: JC Davis, OL, Illinois
169. Kansas City Chiefs (from Rams): Jack Endries, TE, Texas
170. Denver Broncos: Landon Robinson, DL, Navy
171. New England Patriots: Jakobe Thomas, SAF, Miami
172. New Orleans Saints (from Seahawks): Diego Pounds, OT, Ole Miss
173. Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory Selection): Will Kacmarek, TE, Ohio State
174. Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory Selection): Jager Burton, OL, Kentucky
175. Las Vegas Raiders (Compensatory Selection): Kaelon Black, RB, Indiana
176. Kansas City Chiefs (Compensatory Selection): Kage Casey, OL, Boise State
177. Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection): Lorenzo Styles Jr., DB, Ohio State
178. Philadelphia Eagles (Compensatory Selection): Parker Brailsford, OL, Alabama
179. New York Jets (Compensatory Selection): Nadame Tucker, EDGE, Western Michigan
180. Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection): Aiden Fisher, LB, Indiana
181. Detroit Lions (Compensatory Selection): Jalen Huskey, CB, Maryland
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