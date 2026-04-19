2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full 7-round mock draft predictions with two big trades

2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete 7th-round predictions
217. Arizona Cardinals: Bryson Eason, DL, Tennessee
218. Dallas Cowboys (from Titans): Cole Wisniewski, SAF, Texas Tech
219. Las Vegas Raiders: Lander Barton, LB, Utah
220. Buffalo Bills (from Jets): George Gumbs Jr., EDGE, Florida
221. Cincinnati Bengals (from Giants through Cowboys): Eric Gentry, LB, USC
222. Detroit Lions (from Browns): CJ Daniels, WR, Miami
223. Washington Commanders: Dallen Bentley, TE, Utah
224. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Saints through Patriots): Dalton Johnson, SAF, Arizona
225. Tennessee Titans (from Chiefs through Cowboys): Brandon Cleveland, DL, North Carolina State
226. Cincinnati Bengals: Alex Harkey, OT, Oregon
227. Miami Dolphins: Logan Fano, EDGE, Utah
228. New York Jets (from Cowboys through Bills and Raiders): Febechi Nwawu, OL, Oklahoma
229. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Tanner Koziol, TE, Houston
230. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Colts): Jordan van den Berg, DL, Georgia Tech
231. Atlanta Falcons: Trey Moore, EDGE, Texas
232. Los Angeles Rams (from Ravens): Xavian Sorey Jr., LB, Arkansas
233. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Lions): Cyrus Allen, WR, Cincinnati
234. Minnesota Vikings: Mason Reiger, EDGE, Wisconsin
235. Minnesota Vikings (from Panthers): Caden Barnett, OL, Wyoming
236. Green Bay Packers: Caleb Douglas, WR, Texas Tech
237. Pittsburgh Steelers: DeShon Singleton, SAF, Nebraska
238. Miami Dolphins (from Chargers through Titans and Jets): Uar Bernard, DL, Nigeria
239. Chicago Bears (from Eagles through Jaguars and Browns): Enrique Cruz Jr., OT, Kansas
240. Jacksonville Jaguars: Toriano Pride, CB, Missouri
241. Chicago Bears: Max Bredeson, FB, Michigan
242. New York Jets (from Bills through Browns): Vincent Anthony Jr., EDGE, Duke
243. Houston Texans (from 49ers): Tyren Montgomery, WR, John Carroll
244. Minnesota Vikings (from Texans): John Michael Gyllenborg, TE, Wyoming
245. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams through Texans): Jeremiah Williams, EDGE, Texas A&M
246. Denver Broncos: Eli Heidenreich, RB/WR, Navy
247. New England Patriots: Luke Altmeyer, QB, Illinois
248. Cleveland Browns (from Seahawks): Quintayvious Hutchins, EDGE, Boston College
249. Indianapolis Colts (Compensatory Selection): Roman Hemby, RB, Indiana
250. Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory Selection): Jamarion Miller, RB, Alabama
251. Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection): Avery Smith, CB, Toledo
252. Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection): Trey Smack, K, Florida
253. Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory Selection): Michael Heldman, EDGE, Central Michigan
254. Indianapolis Colts (Compensatory Selection): Tristan Leigh, OT, Clemson
255. Green Bay Packers (Compensatory Selection): Shadrach Banks, LB, UTSA
256. Denver Broncos (Compensatory Selection): Karson Sharar, LB, Iowa
257. Denver Broncos (Compensatory Selection): Zach Durfee, EDGE, Washington
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