2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full 7-round mock draft predictions with two big trades

5. New York Giants: Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

We went back and forth on the Giants' pick about a hundred times before ultimately settling back on Caleb Downs. And then the Dexter Lawrence trade happened, which could give us a great hint of what the Giants are looking to do within the top 10 picks. We initially had Caleb Downs in this slot, but the Giants gave themselves a chance to have their cake and eat it, too after trading Lawrence to Cincinnati. They make a bold move and take Tyson off the board earlier than anyone could have possibly expected.

6. Dallas Cowboys (from Browns): Rueben Bain, EDGE, Miami

The Cowboys and Browns might have to settle about 100 points of value on the trade value chart with this one, but this is essentially the framework of a very fair deal that would give Dallas a chance to take their top EDGE player on the board. The Cowboys have long been rumored to be interested in trading up for Sonny Styles, but what if that's all smoke in mirrors? Maybe it's not but either Rueben Bain or Sonny Styles wold be fantastic picks for Dallas here, while Cleveland gets to make three picks in Round 1.

7. Washington Commanders: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Veteran Bobby Wagner is gone, and Dan Quinn probably needs to start looking at longer-term solutions anyway. Sonny Styles is a big-time athlete and defensive weapon whose range and athletic traits make him a perfect fit for Quinn. He'd be an outstanding value here for the Commanders, who should be looking to trade down to rack up some more picks in this draft.

8. New Orleans Saints: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

We initially had the Saints using this pick on Jordyn Tyson, making him the first receiver off the board. But the trade involving Dexter Lawrence threw a wrench in a good amount of this mock draft, setting in motion the butterfly effect. And here the Saints get Carnell Tate instead, and not a bad consolation prize if you even want to think of it that way. Tate would make a huge impact for young QB Tyler Shough.