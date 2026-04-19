2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full 7-round mock draft predictions with two big trades

9. Arizona Cardinals (from Chiefs): Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

Many mock draft scenarios have the Cardinals taking Mauigoa at pick #3 overall, so getting him at #9 while also having another pick later on in the 1st round would have them dancing around their war room. Mauigoa fills an immediate need at right tackle as the Cardinals start to rebuild the foundation of what will undoubtedly be a multi-year project.

10. New York Giants (from Bengals): Caleb Downs, SAF, Ohio State

After the trade sending Dexter Lawrence to Cincinnati, the Giants now have multiple picks in the top 10 and will dominate the storylines early on in the 1st round. If they only had one pick, it might feel way too risky spending it on Jordyn Tyson. But the Giants get arguably the polar opposite in terms of the perceived risk surrounding Caleb Downs. Unlike Tyson, he's considered one of the safest players in this draft, and could contend for Defensive Rookie of the Year.

11. Miami Dolphins: Spencer Fano, OL, Utah

There have been a lot of really fun scenarios thrown out about how the Dolphins could best utilize this top pick after all the moves they've made this offseason, but whoever compared Spencer Fano to Elgton Jenkins might have won the player comp-team fit game this offseason. The Dolphins are being run by a couple of former Packers guys in GM Jon-Eric Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley, and you can absolutely see them viewing Fano as a Jenkins type, with the versatility to play guard, tackle, or even center if needed.

12. Cleveland Browns (from Cowboys): Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

The Browns taking Monroe Freeling has made sense for a really long time, even if they stick at pick #6 overall. They have been doing a ton of reloading and rebuilding on that offensive line this offseason, but Freeling coming from that Georgia program will undoubtedly endear him to head coach Todd Monken. The Browns keep loading up in the trenches, and it might just raise the floor of that team this season.