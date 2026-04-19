2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full 7-round mock draft predictions with two big trades

13. Los Angeles Rams (from Falcons): Makai Lemon, WR, USC

We have yet another wide receiver coming off the board here in the top 15 picks overall with the Rams taking Makai Lemon from their own backyard. Lemon has drawn some pre-draft comparisons to Amon-Ra St. Brown, and you have to think that his playing style and toughness as a smaller receiver prospect will endear him to Sean McVay. There are questions with the Rams' receiver depth right now and the long-term future of both Puka Nacua and Davante Adams.

14. Baltimore Ravens: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

The Baltimore Ravens gave Mark Andrews a big-money contract, but we know how much they love to use multiple tight ends. With Isaiah Likely off to the New York Giants, and Charlie Kolar off to the Chargers, the Ravens need to reload at the tight end position. And the best one in this draft is Kenyon Sadiq, who can pair with Andrews for the time being and take over as TE1 when the time is right.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

The Buccaneers can't believe it, but the top cornerback in this draft class just fell into their laps. They really can't pass on this scenario, and this might even be the best-case scenario of them all. Most of the time, we're looking at which pass rusher is the best option here for the Bucs, but getting Mansoor Delane to come in as an immediate starter in the secondary would be fantastic.

16. New York Jets (from Colts): Keldric Faulk, DL/EDGE, Auburn

The earlier run on wide receivers than expected could force the Jets to pivot their first-round strategy slightly. Some would suggest just throwing Omar Cooper Jr. in here, and maybe the Jets will, but the more you can upgrade in the trenches, the more you can raise the entire floor of your team. Keldric Faulk is big, long, athletic, and can play multiple positions on the defensive front as the Jets try to load up on that side of the ball.