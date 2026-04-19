2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full 7-round mock draft predictions with two big trades

17. Detroit Lions: Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

The Detroit Lions cut Taylor Decker this offseason, and are moving Penei Sewell to the left tackle position. That still leaves a gaping hole at the right tackle position, and Kadyn Proctor could be the ideal pick for this team in the 1st round. Proctor is big, athletic, and has the upside to end up being the best lineman in this entire class. The Lions have done a great job of developing talent up front, so this would be a phenomenal situation for Proctor to land in.

18. Minnesota Vikings: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, SAF, Toledo

The Vikings have long been rumored to take a safety here in the 1st round, so watch them go a completely different direction. I'm still sticking with the idea that a safety makes the most sense here, whether it's McNeil-Warren, Dillon Thieneman, or even Caleb Downs if he somehow falls. McNeil-Warren has the type of traits to really thrive in Brian Flores's defensive scheme.

19. Carolina Panthers: Dillon Thieneman, SAF, Oregon

The Panthers have a number of fun directions they could go with this pick, depending on who's available, but if one of the top three safeties is still sitting on the board, it would be very tempting. Dillon Thieneman raised his stock as much as anyone when he showed off his athleticism and speed at the Scouting Combine, and when you combine that along with his positional flexibility in the secondary, you have someone who can help keep that Panthers defense on an upward trajectory.

20. Cleveland Browns (from Cowboys): Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

The Browns desperately need to upgrade the receiver position this offseason, and Denzel Boston is a fun fit for them. With his catch radius and strong hands, he'd be a go-to threat for whoever ends up playing quarterback there this coming season. He might even do enough as a rookie to help re-ignite what Jerry Jeudy had going in the 2024 season before falling off a cliff in 2025.