2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full 7-round mock draft predictions with two big trades

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Olaivavega Ioane, OL, Penn State

One way to help get Aaron Rodgers on board with returning this season (assuming the Steelers haven't fully convinced him) is to keep upgrading the offensive line. Isaac Seumalo left for the Arizona Cardinals in free agency this offseason, so the Steelers going local for his replacement would be ideal. Ioane is an immediate starter at left guard.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

The Chargers brought in Mike McDaniel to run the offense this offseason, so the running game is going to be a priority. The tackle position needs to be addressed with Rashawn slater and Joe Alt both coming off of injuries, and Blake Miller has played a ton of football. He could either slide in at right guard, or the Chargers can figure out whatever way they want to get the best five on the field.

23. Philadelphia Eagles: Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

The Eagles would probably love to have Kadyn Proctor or Blake Miller in an ideal world, so maybe they'll trade up for one of those guys. Max Iheanachor is another great option at right tackle in this class who is still newer to football compared to some of his other 1st-round peers. There might be more of a learning curve, but he can be the heir apparent to Lane Johnson in Philly.

24. Cleveland Browns (from Jaguars): Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

I'm not sold yet that Jermod McCoy is going to be coming off the board in the 1st round, but how do you know what rumors to believe at this point and which ones to ignore? McCoy worked out well for teams in the pre-draft process, but the knee injury provides some significant risk in taking him this high. Still, he could be the best corner in this class, and might be worth the risk for the Browns as they get younger at this position.