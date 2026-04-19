2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full 7-round mock draft predictions with two big trades

25. Chicago Bears: Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami

This draft is shaping up to be a little bit of a rough one for the Bears, who might look into trading some picks for proven veterans like Dexter Lawrence and Kayvon Thibodeaux. Somebody. Akheem Mesidor looks like he's going to be able to make an impact at the NFL level, but at 25 years old, he's going to be one of the oldest rookies in the NFL. Does that deter teams from taking him in the 1st?

26. Buffalo Bills: Chase Bisontis, OG, Texas A&M

The Bills have dominated the past couple of seasons in the running game, and even after losing David Andrews in free agency, they have to make sure nothing about that part of their offensive identity changes. They already landed DJ Moore in a trade with the Bears this offseason, so going with a big man here in the 1st round could make a ton of sense.

27. San Francisco 49ers: Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

We've been on this pick for some time, and we're sticking with it. The 49ers need to make sure they have all their ducks in a row for whenever the day inevitably comes that Trent Williams decides he's done playing. The time to get his replacement on the roster is now, especially with as many offensive line prospects as we could see flying off the board in the first round.

28. Houston Texans: Emmanuel Pregnon, OG, Oregon

Emmanuel Pregnon is the 10th offensive lineman off the board in the first round of this mock draft. As many have speculated, you can throw positional value out the window, and the Texans have multiple picks to work with in the next 10 (28 and 38 overall). Like some other prospects, Pregnon is going to be older as a rookie, but he was a stonewall for Oregon in pass protection and is NFL-ready as a starting guard.