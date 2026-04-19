2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full 7-round mock draft predictions with two big trades

29. Arizona Cardinals (from Chiefs): Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

After the trade down with the Chiefs, the Cardinals get their guy here in Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson. Picking him in the later portion of the 1st round, the risk is much lower, and they could move on in next year's class if they want to, but Simpson is a great fit for Mike LaFleur's scheme. I'm just not sold on the idea that he's a great fit for the Cardinals' current situation. But the most important factors at the NFL level are scheme fit and belief from a coaching staff.

30. Miami Dolphins (from Broncos): KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

The Dolphins acquired this pick from the Denver Broncos in the Jaylen Waddle trade, so why not use it on another playmaker for the offense? If Miami truly wants to see Malik Willis have some success, they are going to need to surround him with some guys who can get open quickly. There are few better at doing exactly that in this class than KC Concepcion.

31. New England Patriots: Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

Opinions about Omar Cooper Jr. are all over the map. There are some people who don't think he's getting past the Jets at 16, and others who feel like he could be slipping near the 2nd round. I wouldn't mind seeing the Patriots trade this pick to the Raiders to let Cooper play in the NFL with Fernando Mendoza, and they can use the picks to fortify other positions while trading for AJ Brown after June 1.

32. Seattle Seahawks: Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State

Chris Johnson might be one of the best-kept secrets in this year's draft class. And if he falls to the 32nd overall pick, the Seahawks would have to be giddy about it. Johnson has great size, athleticism, ball skills, and will help the Seahawks replace the departed Riq Woolen at the outside cornerback position immediately.