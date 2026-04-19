2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full 7-round mock draft predictions with two big trades

2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete 2nd-round predictions

33. New York Jets: Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

34. Arizona Cardinals: Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

35. Tennessee Titans: Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, UCF

36. Las Vegas Raiders: Kayden McDonald, DL, Ohio State

37. New York Giants: Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

38. Houston Texans (from Commanders): Peter Woods, DL, Clemson

39. Dallas Cowboys (from Browns): CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

40. Kansas City Chiefs: D’Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana

41. Cincinnati Bengals: Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M

42. New Orleans Saints: Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri

43. Miami Dolphins: Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

44. New York Jets (from Cowboys): Christen Miller, DL, Georgia

45. Baltimore Ravens: Keylan Rutledge, OL, Georgia Tech

46. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: TJ Parker, EDGE, Clemson

47. Indianapolis Colts: Keionte Scott, DB, Miami

48. Atlanta Falcons: Lee Hunter, DL, Texas Tech

49. Minnesota Vikings: Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame

50. Detroit Lions: R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma

51. Carolina Panthers: Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt

52. Green Bay Packers: Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois

53. Pittsburgh Steelers: Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas

54. Philadelphia Eagles: De’Zhaun Stribling, WR, Ole Miss

55. Los Angeles Chargers: Keyron Crawford, EDGE, Auburn

56. Jacksonville Jaguars: Gennings Dunker, OL, Iowa

57. Chicago Bears: AJ Haulcy, SAF, LSU

58. San Francisco 49ers: Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama

59. Houston Texans: Mike Washington Jr., RB, Arkansas

60. Chicago Bears (from Bills): Caleb Banks, DL, Florida

61. Los Angeles Rams: Treydan Stukes, CB, Arizona

62. Denver Broncos: Max Klare, TE, Ohio State

63. New England Patriots: Caleb Tiernan, OT, Northwestern

64. Seattle Seahawks: Derrick Moore, EDGE, Michigan

We've got the Colts, Falcons, Jaguars, and Broncos each making their 1st picks of this mock draft, so let's talk about those ones.

The Colts have been rumored to be potentailly trading away Kenny Moore II, who has been elite for them in the slot. There might not be a more fitting defensive back than Keionte Scott to replace him, assuming D'Angelo Ponds is off the board.

The Falcons need some help on the interior defensive line, and just traded for a pass rushing type in Maason Smith with the Jaguars. They get a true run-stuffing stud here in Lee Hunter, who will come in and be part of the rotation right away.

The Jaguars have quite a few picks on Day 2, so they could go a number of directions with this top selection. I didn't hate the idea of a linebacker for them, but Gennings Dunker can start at either right tackle or guard at the next level and upgrade their top 5.

The Broncos need a tight end with pass-catching upside for the future. Evan Engram is a free agent after this season, and the Broncos' tight ends were among the worst in the NFL last season in terms of receptions, yards, and touchdowns. Klare has that type of upside they need at the "F" position.