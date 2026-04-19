2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full 7-round mock draft predictions with two big trades

2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete 2nd-round predictions
33. New York Jets: Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson
34. Arizona Cardinals: Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech
35. Tennessee Titans: Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, UCF
36. Las Vegas Raiders: Kayden McDonald, DL, Ohio State
37. New York Giants: Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee
38. Houston Texans (from Commanders): Peter Woods, DL, Clemson
39. Dallas Cowboys (from Browns): CJ Allen, LB, Georgia
40. Kansas City Chiefs: D’Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana
41. Cincinnati Bengals: Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M
42. New Orleans Saints: Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri
43. Miami Dolphins: Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina
44. New York Jets (from Cowboys): Christen Miller, DL, Georgia
45. Baltimore Ravens: Keylan Rutledge, OL, Georgia Tech
46. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: TJ Parker, EDGE, Clemson
47. Indianapolis Colts: Keionte Scott, DB, Miami
48. Atlanta Falcons: Lee Hunter, DL, Texas Tech
49. Minnesota Vikings: Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame
50. Detroit Lions: R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma
51. Carolina Panthers: Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt
52. Green Bay Packers: Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois
53. Pittsburgh Steelers: Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas
54. Philadelphia Eagles: De’Zhaun Stribling, WR, Ole Miss
55. Los Angeles Chargers: Keyron Crawford, EDGE, Auburn
56. Jacksonville Jaguars: Gennings Dunker, OL, Iowa
57. Chicago Bears: AJ Haulcy, SAF, LSU
58. San Francisco 49ers: Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama
59. Houston Texans: Mike Washington Jr., RB, Arkansas
60. Chicago Bears (from Bills): Caleb Banks, DL, Florida
61. Los Angeles Rams: Treydan Stukes, CB, Arizona
62. Denver Broncos: Max Klare, TE, Ohio State
63. New England Patriots: Caleb Tiernan, OT, Northwestern
64. Seattle Seahawks: Derrick Moore, EDGE, Michigan
We've got the Colts, Falcons, Jaguars, and Broncos each making their 1st picks of this mock draft, so let's talk about those ones.
The Colts have been rumored to be potentailly trading away Kenny Moore II, who has been elite for them in the slot. There might not be a more fitting defensive back than Keionte Scott to replace him, assuming D'Angelo Ponds is off the board.
The Falcons need some help on the interior defensive line, and just traded for a pass rushing type in Maason Smith with the Jaguars. They get a true run-stuffing stud here in Lee Hunter, who will come in and be part of the rotation right away.
The Jaguars have quite a few picks on Day 2, so they could go a number of directions with this top selection. I didn't hate the idea of a linebacker for them, but Gennings Dunker can start at either right tackle or guard at the next level and upgrade their top 5.
The Broncos need a tight end with pass-catching upside for the future. Evan Engram is a free agent after this season, and the Broncos' tight ends were among the worst in the NFL last season in terms of receptions, yards, and touchdowns. Klare has that type of upside they need at the "F" position.
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