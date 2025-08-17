2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft predictions

19. Houston Texans: LT Overton, DL, Alabama

Everyone knows DeMeco Ryans loves him some Alabama Crimson Tide defensive players. After revamping the offensive line throughout the course of the 2025 offseason, we can probably expect the Texans to turn their attention to the defensive side of the ball in the 2026 offseason.

That is, depending on how the revamping of the offensive line goes…

The Texans would ideally probably love to go after defensive linemen early and often in next year’s draft class considering they have a bunch of short-term free agents out there right now. Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter are staples off the edge, so a bigger body like LT Overton could be a great pickup for them.

Overton is more of a defensive end type than an edge type, but his projection will obviously determine his fit in this type of situation. You can never have too many guys who can get after the QB.

20. Denver Broncos: Taurean York, LB, Texas A&M

With the highest roster turnover rate of any team in the NFL this season, the Denver Broncos have proven quite a bit in terms of GM George Paton and head coach Sean Payton identifying and developing talent. The Broncos made the playoffs last season and look like one of the better all-around teams this coming year.

Even after adding Dre Greenlaw in NFL free agency, the team has a need at the linebacker position. Alex Singleton is a free agent after this season, and former 3rd-round pick Drew Sanders has not been able to stay healthy and contribute to the team.

It’s probably time for the Broncos to add another stud at the linebacker position considering they haven’t hit on one in the NFL Draft for some time, and Taurean York is gaining some steam as a possible LB1 in this upcoming class. He’s had 19 tackles for loss over the last two seasons and had over 80 total tackles last season.