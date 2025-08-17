2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft predictions

21. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

Another team that doesn’t have many roster flaws overall is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who likely just need everything to click at the “right” time this coming year to be true contenders there in the NFC. The one area of this Bucs roster that you might have circled as a concern area is the EDGE position where the team added veteran Haason Reddick in the 2025 offseason.

We’ll see how that investment pays off, but adding someone early on in the 2026 NFL Draft wouldn’t be a bad idea for the Bucs either way. Someone like Keldric Faulk, who had seven sacks and 11 tackles for loss in a breakout year last year for the Auburn defense could be a huge addition to a defensive front that already has a decent amount of young talent.

The Bucs could also end up going after another young linebacker in a class that is slowly adding intriguing guys to the mix each week.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State

It’s really been a terrible offseason for the Los Angeles Chargers.

They threw in the towel on Joey Bosa and cut him from the team. They lost starting left tackle Rashawn Slater to a devastating knee injury. They haven’t had Mekhi Becton on the practice field lately. Najee Harris suffered a scary face/eye injury in a 4th-of-July fireworks incident.

Now, Jim Harbaugh is dealing with more serious allegations from his time at Michigan. It’s just not been a good offseason, at all. That pass rush is going to be tested this year as well, even though you really couldn’t count on much from a player like Bosa with his lack of availability. General manager Joe Hortiz needs to get his defense a pass rush weapon and Dani Dennis-Sutton might be the best on the board here.