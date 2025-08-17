2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft predictions

23. Green Bay Packers: Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas

We’ve seen Green Bay Packers general manager adopt a draft strategy in which we typically see him go after not one but two guys to address what he perceives to be a pressing need. And sometimes, he’ll even go after three guys at a specific position.

As much as we’ve gotten used to that from Gutekunst in recent years, it’s been rather shocking to see him largely ignore the cornerback position, which has been decimated of the guys at the top of the depth chart in the past couple of years.

The Packers find themselves as one of a wide variety of NFL teams at this point in desperate need of help at the cornerback position, and someone like Malik Muhammad could be a nice value here. We need to see this cornerback class sort itself out, but Muhammad has gotten a decent amount of preseason hype.

24. Washington Commanders: Matayo Uiagalelei, EDGE, Oregon

You’d love to project an offensive skill player here for the Washington Commanders, but you can’t deny this team’s deficiency off the edge. The one area of this Commanders roster that could hold them back in the 2025 season is their pass rush, and we’ve already seen some signs that they are fearing the same with the recent addition of veteran pass rusher Von Miller.

Dan Quinn has managed to get the most out of unheralded guys in the past, including getting 10.5 sacks last year out of Dante Fowler Jr., but he’s going to have to do it again this year if this team is truly going to contend again.

Matayo Uiagalelei is going to be a fun player to watch this season after racking up 10.5 sacks and 13 tackles for loss in a breakout season for the Ducks. He could be a fast riser if his pass rush productivity continues early this season.