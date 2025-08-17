2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft predictions

27. Los Angeles Rams: Drew Allar, QB, Penn State

If you want to follow the trend and pencil the Los Angeles Rams in for a young quarterback early in next year’s draft, a player like Drew Allar could be the ideal option.

Allar looks like the type of prospect who is going to need the right situation at the next level similar to JJ McCarthy landing with the Vikings (although, what QB prospect doesn’t need the right situation?), and this would be exactly that.

Sean McVay and the Rams obviously have a great operation and it’s one that you feel like a 1st-round pick at the position could come in and have success rather immediately for them. A prospect like Allar brings a risk-reward element due to his style of play, but the physical and competitive makeup are there for him to be a stud at the next level.

28. Kansas City Chiefs: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

The Kansas City Chiefs have not been great offensively over the past two seasons, even though they’ve been so great as a team. The Chiefs are great situationally and Patrick Mahomes is someone who can make whatever play is necessary with whoever he has on the field with him.

But the Chiefs really need to start hitting on some skill position picks in the NFL Draft, and this could be another shot at doing exactly that with arguably the best back in the 2026 NFL Draft class. Jeremiyah Love is typically projected to land somewhere in the top 20 overall picks, so this would also represent some great value.

The last 1st-round back in Kansas City (Clyde Edwards-Helaire) didn’t work out well at all, but they have to go back to the well after giving their primary touches to Kareem Hunt last season.