2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft predictions

31. Baltimore Ravens: Ja’Kobi Lane, WR, USC

The Baltimore Ravens really don’t have a ton of roster needs overall. There’s no such thing as a perfect roster in the NFL (which I say all the time), but the Ravens are probably as close as you can get. We have seen them get aggressive in looking for depth at the wide receiver position this offseaosn by bringing in veteran DeAndre Hopkins, which could be a sign of where they’re heading for the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Ravens do have a couple of former first-round investments already at receiver in Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman, but this is a position that is obviously extremely difficult to keep guys long-term when you have a quarterback like Lamar Jackson on a mega contract. Ja’Kobi Lane has big-play ability and would be a fun fit here late in the first round for Baltimore.

32. Philadelphia Eagles: Isaiah World, OT, Oregon

The Philadelphia Eagles are run a very specific way by general manager Howie Roseman. He builds through the trenches first and foremost, and everything else follows. He’s not afraid to take shots on linemen in the early rounds, even if his roster is already deep at those positions, because he knows exactly how to win long-term.

The Eagles might not have an immediate or pressing need at tackle, but they could find a home for Isaiah World, a transfer from Nevada who is expecting to see his draft stock rise considerably this coming year.

They once moved Mekhi Becton to the guard position next to Lane Johnson, so they could very well do the same here in this instance while also capitalizing on value.