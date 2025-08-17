2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft predictions

3. Tennessee Titans: Caleb Downs, SAF, Ohio State

Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi has to feel like he made the right decision going after Cam Ward with the #1 overall pick in this year’s draft, even though that wasn’t the right choice by the consensus. The Titans need a franchise quarterback in a desperate way, and getting a strong rookie year out of Ward would do wonders for the future of this franchise, but they could still be pretty bad this season. And people might question the idea of passing on Travis Hunter, especially since he's playing elsewhere in the division.

There is a roster revamp needed here in the worst way, and the Titans simply have to figure out a way to upgrade every aspect of their operation. Caleb Downs is largely considered to be the best overall player in this class, even as a safety, and the Titans can’t really afford to discriminate positionally here. They need to add good players to this roster, and Mike Borgonzi understands things won’t likely change overnight or with just one pick. This player would be an important piece to their overall puzzle.

4. New York Giants: Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

If the New York Giants have this bad of a record in 2025, it’s going to be interesting to see what they decide to do organizationally. If they finish with the 4th-worst record in the league, it likely means the investment in Russell Wilson was a waste of time and Jaxson Dart didn’t show enough to be the future franchise quarterback.

While there is hope that a 1st-rounder like Dart can be the long-term answer, the Giants would need a substantial sample from him if they have this bad of a record. And frankly, I don’t see that happening given their defensive front. But you never know.

This team will see how outstanding it is to have such talent on their defensive front this coming season and do everything in their power to keep winning in the trenches on both sides of the ball. Even if this fan base is slightly scarred from Alabama offensive tackle prospects, Proctor could be a great one.