2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft predictions

5. New York Jets: LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina

The New York Jets are taking a fun risk with Justin Fields this year, a fine short-term play after they decided to move on from Aaron Rodgers in the 2025 offseason. The idea of Rodgers being anything but a short, quick fix was far-fetched, and obviously the dreams of him riding off in the sunset as a Jet were nothing but a mirage.

If the Jets have one of the five worst records in the NFL, however, there is no doubt that GM Darren Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn will be on the hunt for their next franchise quarterback. There’s almost no way this team has a bad record with Justin Fields simultaneously proving he can be “the guy” going forward.

We’ve had a number of prospects cycling through the top 10 at quarterback but LaNorris Sellers might be the most intriguing as we approach the 2025 college season.

6. Carolina Panthers: TJ Parker, EDGE, Clemson

If there’s one team that’s devoid of talent on the defensive side of the ball right now in the NFL, it’s the Carolina Panthers. Nobody should be shocked, looking at Carolina’s defensive depth chart, that this was the worst defense in the league last year in points allowed.

The Panthers almost took on some sort of ugly curse after trading Brian Burns to the New York Giants, and they need foundational pieces on that side of the ball in the worst way. They’re going to try and manifest that with Jaycee Horn getting a big deal and Trevon Moehrig joining him this offseason, but this team’s lack of talent off the edge is staggering.

They also have some young players to invest in there, but a stud prospect like TJ Parker would be huge for them.