2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft predictions

9. Cleveland Browns (from Jaguars): Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

Where do the Cleveland Browns go after taking a quarterback early on? Well, you’ve got to get him some help on the offensive line.

For a few years, the Browns actually had one of the best all-around lines in the entire NFL. They did such a good job of adding guys in the draft and signing the right free agents, but that window has closed. They are in a rebuilding state up front and Spencer Fano could really help them.

Although it’s hard to know right now, it looks like Fano could be the higher drafted of the two Utah guys (the other being Caleb Lomu) and he could wind up starting immediately at the left tackle position for Cleveland immediately.

10. Miami Dolphins: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

If there’s one team in the NFL this year who wishes they could take the top cornerback from the college ranks and add him to the roster right now, it would have to be the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins have traded away Jalen Ramsey, they lost Kader Kohou to injury, and even role players like Artie Burns are on IR already this offseason. The cornerback position isn’t just a work in progress for the Dolphins, but a major area of concern for that roster overall and something they’ll have to address both in free agency and the draft next year.

Jermod McCoy is the projected CB1 in this year’s class who is progressing well from a knee injury suffered back in January.