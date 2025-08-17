2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft predictions

11. New England Patriots: Francisc Mauioga, OT, Miami

Most of the time when we’re putting together Patriots picks for 2026 NFL mock draft predictions, I’m immediately going to the pass rush defensively. But as I was stewing on this one for a little bit, it really felt like the Pats could double up and add another stud to their offensive line.

And there will be plenty of opportunities to make that happen in this class.

The EDGE crop in this class is not nearly as strong at the top end as the tackle class appears to be, and even after taking Will Campbell in the 1st round of the 2025 NFL Draft, we know Mike Vrabel loves to add big hogs to his line. That’s how he built a contender in Tennessee with a pretty modest roster otherwise.

Win in the trenches.

12. Los Angeles Rams (from Falcons): Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

The Los Angeles Rams are another team that should be in the mix for a possible quarterback in the first round, but more on that later.

The biggest need for this Rams roster right now, one that could haunt them into the 2025 season, is the need for help at the cornerback position. The Rams were in the mix for veteran Jalen Ramsey before he was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the guys they have are going to have to do for now as the Rams look to contend for the NFC West title once again.

In the 2026 NFL Draft, however, the cornerback position needs to be prioritized. We’ll see how this class sorts itself out but right now, there’s not much of a consensus at corner. Avieon Terrell, brother of Falcons corner AJ Terrell, is considered one of the best.