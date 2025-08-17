2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft predictions

13. Seattle Seahawks: Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas

We all saw how Mike Macdonald got the job with the Seattle Seahawks in the first place. He knows how to call a defense, and he knows how to best utilize personnel on that side of the ball to maximize their physical and athletic makeup.

Just imagine what Macdonald’s scheme could do for a player like Anthony Hill Jr., one of the most dynamic defensive players in all of college football. It would be a thing of beauty.

The Seahawks have talent at all three levels of the defense, but Macdonald’s defense has always included bigger investments at the linebacker position. The Seahawks would be getting a guy here who can play all three downs and affect the game in coverage as well as rushing the QB.

14. Arizona Cardinals: Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

We’ll see how things progress this year, but on paper, it does look like the Cardinals could use a little bit more help at the wide receiver position. They are expecting a big second year breakthrough from former top pick Marvin Harrison Jr., but you can only do so much with one guy on the outside drawing so much attention.

We’ll likely continue to see Trey McBride continue to be a big-time target for this team after leading the team in targets last season, but Marvin Harrison Jr. is going to need more players out there to take attention off of him, and Jordyn Tyson wouldn’t have to move too far to make an impact as an NFL player.

Getting a playmaker like this would be a lot of fun for Kyler Murray and Arizona. Get as many cost-controlled playmakers as you can these days.