2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft predictions

15. Dallas Cowboys: Jalon Kilgore, DB, South Carolina

There weren’t any offensive linemen with the name “Tyler” that I could realistically select here, but you can bet that if one of those guys happens to emerge, the Cowboys will be all over it.

All kidding aside, I think we get caught up oftentimes picking the flashiest player for the Cowboys in these types of projections, but Jerry Jones and his staff have been pretty consistent about investing in the trenches early on these days. We’ll see if Dallas goes that direction again, but if they go anywhere else besides maybe the offensive or defensive line, I’d love to see it be the defensive backfield.

There are a whopping 11 defensive backs on the Dallas roster slated to hit free agency after the 2025 season, so getting a player like Jalen Kilgore who can play multiple positions would help a lot.

16. Pittsburgh Steelers: Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU

It’s going to be a fascinating year for the Pittsburgh Steelers with Aaron Rodgers under center as the team’s starting quarterback. The Rodgers era for the New York Jets was an abject failure, and we saw this Steelers team more than double down on older veterans this offseason.

We know Pittsburgh is all in for this season, but what about for the years upcoming? The Steelers need a plan for the future and they can’t be gunshy about taking a quarterback in the 1st round after the Kenny Pickett debacle.

Garrett Nussmeier has a chance to be picked in the top 10 of this year’s draft if he plays well, but if the Steelers have a shot at him, they probably aren’t going to complain about it. He could be one of a wide variety of options to be this team’s QB of the future.