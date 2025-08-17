2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft predictions

17. Chicago Bears: Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Miami

If there’s one area of the 2025 Chicago Bears roster that’s making me pause in joining the hype train, it’s their pass rush. The Bears obviously have other areas of the team (Caleb Williams) that will determine the direction of the season, but the pass rush was simply not good enough for them last year.

They made some upgrades this offseason on paper, but Montez Sweat did not have the type of encore performance for this team last year that they had been hoping for, and they don’t have the type of presence off the edge to really go deep in the postseason.

The pass rush has to be addressed early in next year’s draft and Miami’s Rueben Bain is one of the most interesting guys heading into this season. He only had 3.5 sacks last year but is expected to have a huge bounce back in 2025.

18. Minnesota Vikings: AJ Harris, CB, Penn State

There are a number of teams around the NFL whose Achilles heel this season could end up being their cornerback position. For the Minnesota Vikings, it’s really the only negative mark you’d give on an otherwise A-plus roster overall.

Although breaking in a young quarterback is going to bring with it some ups and downs, the real issue for the Vikings might be getting off the field against the pass, because their starting cornerbacks are currently projected to be Jeff Okudah and Isaiah Rodgers on the outside. It’s not looking great for Minnesota, but they have some young guys who could emerge for them.

You never know. Either way, they’re going to need help at corner in next year’s draft and will be in the mix for whoever ends up being the top corner to hit free agency as well.