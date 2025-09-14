2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft predictions

5. Tennessee Titans: Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

If there was one thing that was very clear about the Titans’ debut against the Denver Broncos, it’s that they need help on the offensive line. Cam Ward was sacked six times by six different players, but it was one guy consistently getting beat: Dan Moore. And Steelers fans all around the world said in unison, “We told you so.” The Titans need to get a true solution at tackle for their QB.

6. New York Jets: Arch Manning, QB, Texas

The New York Jets hired former Denver Broncos executive Darren Mougey to their front office this offseason, and Mougey was in Denver during the Peyton Manning era. Here, as fate would have it, he gets to build his Jets team around the latest Manning to reach the NFL. Arch had a rough opener against Ohio State but bounced back in a big way. He’s got all of the talent and tools to be a franchise QB.

7. New England Patriots: Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

The New England Patriots have been expected to be one of the league’s biggest breakthrough teams this season, but Week 1 gave us some indicators that they have a long way to go. Obviously, they at least have pieces in place at critical positions with Drake Maye at QB, Will Campbell at left tackle, and Christian Gonzalez at cornerback. The edge rusher spot needs attention next, and Faulk might be the best in this class.

8. Seattle Seahawks: Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

If the Seattle Seahawks truly want to see Sam Darnold succeed long-term, they are going to need to get him additional weapons to work with. Getting rid of a guy like DK Metcalf who can win vertically could turn out to be an extremely ill-advised move. Having a player like Jordyn Tyson, who is outstanding in the vertical passing game, paired up with Jaxon Smith-Njigba could be fantastic.