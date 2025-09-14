2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft predictions

9. Cleveland Browns: Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

It would be just like the Browns to miss out on the top quarterback prospects in the class, but we’ll see how the rest of the year progresses. It’s not like quarterback is the only need on the offseason list for the Browns, it’s just the most significant one. Spencer Fano looks like he’ll be able to come into just about any NFL program and start at tackle immediately, and the Browns might have needs at both tackle positions.

10. Dallas Cowboys: Caleb Downs, SAF, Ohio State

The Dallas Cowboys have multiple first-round picks to work with in next year’s draft, so they have some flexibility. If they are taking the best player on their board here, it’s hard to imagine it would be anyone other than Caleb Downs. He might get pushed down the draft order due to the way the league values the safety position, but he’s widely considered one of the four or five best players in this class overall.

11. Indianapolis Colts: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

Early injuries this season have highlighted a potential long-term need for the Colts at the cornerback position. They also brought in Xavien Howard as a last-minute addition along with making a trade with the Vikings for Mekhi Blackmon, so you can tell this is a position they feel needs some attention. Jermod McCoy is working his way back from an injury in January, but still has the chance to be CB1 of the class.

12. Chicago Bears: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

Get used to seeing the Chicago Bears take running backs in early 2026 NFL mock draft predictions. Especially if they have a chance to take the top back off the board, this is an area of the offense Ben Johnson is going to want to be way more dynamic in 2026. The Bears still have plenty of time to evaluate the guys they already have in-house, but I wouldn’t be shocked at a big-ticket free agent and high draft pick joining this roster next year.