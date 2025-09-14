2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft predictions

17. Minnesota Vikings: Makai Lemon, WR, USC

The Vikings got a great performance late in Week 1 from starting quarterback JJ McCarthy, who was making the first start of his NFL career in the regular season. McCarthy is likely going to need some more weapons after this season with the Vikings having to make some tough decisions in the near future about Jordan Addison’s long-term status with the team.

18. Detroit Lions: Matayo Uiagalelei, EDGE, Oregon

The Detroit Lions could be in for a long season if they can’t get back on track rather quickly. Picking this high in the first round would indicate they’ve missed out on the playoffs entirely. If that happens, you’d have to think the defense would be a big reason. The Lions need more help off the edge, and Oregon’s Matayo Uiagalelei has been one of the most impressive pass rushers in the country over the last two years.

19. Arizona Cardinals: Xavier Chaplin, OT, Auburn

One of the biggest pending free agents on the Arizona Cardinals roster is right tackle Jonah Williams. Williams could very well be re-signed by Arizona, but they also might look to cash in on the depth of this offensive line class regardless. Xavier Chaplin is still a bit rough around the edges as a prospect, but has great size and traits to be a future starter. The Auburn offensive line has a couple of guys who might be future 1st-round picks.

20. Kansas City Chiefs: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

This year has to be the final straw for Chiefs GM Brett Veach and head coach Andy Reid. They’ve had so many issues on the field and off with their wide receiver position that it might be past time to reset. The Chiefs, frankly, could use an overhaul of their entire skill position groups next offseason. Hollywood Brown is better suited as a WR4 at this point in his career and nobody knows what the future holds for players like Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy.