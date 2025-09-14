2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft predictions

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Drew Shelton, OT, Penn State

The Steelers have not gotten first-round production at this point out of their top pick in 2023, Broderick Jones. He seems to be the subject of discussion on a weekly basis, and as much as this team needs to figure out its long-term quarterback position, you can’t shoehorn someone into this slot. We’ll see if other quarterbacks emerge, but for now, it’s not a bad option for the Steelers to capitalize on the depth of this year’s offensive line crop.

22. San Francisco 49ers: Chris Bell, WR, Louisville

When you watch Chris Bell play, you can see a lot of Deebo Samuel to his game. He’s a big-bodied receiver at 6-foot-2, 227 pounds, and he can make plays in space. The 49ers would have probably preferred to keep Samuel if they weren’t having those contract issues, especially after seeing the impact he’s made early on for the Commanders. They reset the clock here and get another valuable weapon for the offense.

23. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

The Buccaneers just don’t have many weaknesses on the roster right now overall. They’ve done a great job of reloading on both sides of the ball since winning the Super Bowl a few years back, as well as keeping guys around on second (and third) contracts. The one position they might want to get younger after this season is at linebacker, where Sonny Styles brings some fun playmaking ability. A former safety, Styles has great size, speed, and that heat-seeking missile mentality.

24. Cincinnati Bengals: Rueben Bain, EDGE, Miami

Even after using a first-round pick this past year on Shemar Stewart, the Bengals might be going right back to the well yet again in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Trey Hendrickson’s contract is resolved for now, but he will probably walk in the 2026 offseason. Rueben Bain has been outstanding early this season for Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes, racking up 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble, two tackles for loss, and an interception in the first two weeks of the season.