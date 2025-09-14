2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft predictions

25. Denver Broncos: Whit Weeks, LB, LSU

If there’s one position the Denver Broncos have been absolutely snake-bitten in recent years, it’s the linebacker position. We’re still waiting on the 2025 debut of Dre Greenlaw, while Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad man the position for Vance Joseph’s defense. Luckily for the Broncos, this upcoming class of linebackers looks pretty great. Whit Weeks is one of a number of guys generating attention after racking up 125 total tackles last year.

26. Los Angeles Rams: Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas

Once again, the Rams are a team to watch in the 1st-round quarterback sweepstakes, but nobody needs to force anything. If the Rams have a chance to add another playmaker to their defense who can fly around the field, rush the passer, and make plays in coverage, Hill fits the bill. He already has two forced fumbles early this season after racking up 17 tackles for loss and four forced fumbles last year.

27. Washington Commanders: Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M

Cashius Howell, a former transfer out of Bowling Green, has been one of the most productive edge rushers in college football this season. He has three sacks in the first two games of the year along with three tackles for loss. All of his three sacks came on back-to-back-to-back downs, so if he can maintain a level of consistency, he’ll skyrocket up boards. Nobody near the top of either conference needs EDGE help as bad as the Commanders.

28. Los Angeles Chargers: David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

The Los Angeles Chargers want to continue building through the trenches on both sides of the ball, and I think we’ll see them do just that in next year’s draft. They went after running back Omarion Hampton in the first round of the 2025 draft, so they’ll likely get back to the meat and potatoes here in 2026. David Bailey would be a really nice addition for them off the edge, a player who has been dominating the pass rush win rate department in 2025.