2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft predictions

29. Dallas Cowboys (from Packers): Caleb Banks, DL, Florida

The Dallas Cowboys used their top pick in this 2026 NFL mock draft to fortify the defense with a number of pending free agents at safety. Here, they use the first pick from the Micah Parsons trade to add another playmaker to the defensive line. While Caleb Banks is going to need to be vetted in the pre-draft process for some concerns teams have off the field, his size and talent are undeniable.

30. Baltimore Ravens: LT Overton, DL/EDGE, Alabama

The Baltimore Ravens always do a great job of finding value at every turn of the NFL Draft, and this would be another great example of that. LT Overton is considered by some to be an “EDGE” and others to be a defensive end. Whatever he is, the Ravens can use his versatility on the defensive front. He can bring pressure from multiple alignments and we know this front office loves to bring in former Crimson Tide players.

31. Buffalo Bills: Dillon Thieneman, SAF, Oregon

The Buffalo Bills are a team that should be expected to be in plenty of shootouts. With how often and easily their offense scores, their defense simply has to be able to weather the storm and make plays when it matters most. That’s where you want to have playmakers in the secondary like Dillon Thieneman who has been a defensive quarterback at the college level. He’s got an outstanding feel for the game and would be a great value this late in round one.

32. Philadelphia Eagles: Max Klare, TE, Ohio State

The Philadelphia Eagles can go with the best player on their board here and that would lead us down a wide variety of paths. There’s no doubt that they have an affinity for going after big men early on in the draft under GM Howie Roseman, but they could also upgrade their depth at tight end. There has been some talk over the last year or so about the team maybe entertaining the idea of trading Dallas Goedert, but they haven’t had anything in place behind him. Max Klare could give them exactly that.