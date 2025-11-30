2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft predictions

5. Las Vegas Raiders: Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

When it comes to overall experience and time on task, Dante Moore is not exactly the most impressive quarterback in this class. But this guy can make every throw in the book and he has the traits of a future franchise quarterback. If the Raiders are taking him, the question is, who is the head coach?

6. Cleveland Browns: Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

The Browns need to give Shedeur Sanders as much time on task as they can give him, because they cannot go into the 2026 offseason with any doubt about their need at the quarterback position. Maybe Shedeur will steal the job long-term. For now, Ty Simpson is a solid candidate for them and someone who could run point in Kevin Stefanski's offense.

7. Washington Commanders: Rueben Bain, EDGE, Miami

The run on quarterbacks leaves the Washington Commanders in a bit of an ideal situation here. Even without all of the injuries this year, it was abundantly clear that the EDGE spot needed attention for this roster. Getting Rueben Bain this far down in the top 10 would be a huge get.

8. Arizona Cardinals: Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

The Arizona Cardinals went out in the 2025 offseason and signed Josh Sweat in free agency, but they likely wouldn't be able to pass on a versatile piece like Keldric Faulk here. If Jonathan Gannon is still around, this is exactly the type of specimen who fits well in his defensive front, able to play multiple positions.