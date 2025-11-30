2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft predictions

25. Los Angeles Chargers: Kayden McDonald, DL, Ohio State

The Los Angeles Chargers might need to use the 2026 NFL Draft to atone for their NFL free agency mistakes in the 2025 offseason. One of the most underrated players they let go this year was defensive lineman Poona Ford. Kayden McDonald is another physical, big-bodied lineman who can help plug up the middle and play the brand of football Jim Harbaugh wants.

26. Dallas Cowboys (from Packers): Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

If the Dallas Cowboys can get a healthy DeMarvion Overshown, pairing him up with Sonny Styles might be unfair for opposing teams. Yes, the Cowboys will be on the hunt for help off the edge as well, but Jerry Jones won't hesitate to add another playmaker at the second level with one of the picks he acquired from the Packers.

27. Seattle Seahawks: Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

The Seattle Seahawks went to the South Carolina program to snag safety Nick Emmanwori in the 2025 NFL Draft, and perhaps they'll go back to that program yet again for another weapon in the secondary. They get an upgrade for the cornerback position, strengthening a defense that has already taken a huge step forward for Mike Macdonald in 2025.

28. New York Jets (from Colts): Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

The Jets don't have to use this pick on the cornerback position, but it would make some sense after trading away Sauce Gardner to get it. The Jets are going into the 2026 offseason with a plethora of needs on both sides of the ball. Colton Hood has been outstanding this year for the Vols and could be a great pickup this late in round one.