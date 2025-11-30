2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft predictions

29. Chicago Bears: TJ Parker, EDGE, Clemson

The Chicago Bears have been arguably the most opportunistic defense in the NFL this season. They already had good personnel before this season, but Dennis Allen has those guys putting things together in 2025. They need another presence off the edge. TJ Parker was previously a unanimous top-10 guy who has a ton of talent.

30. Denver Broncos: A'Mauri Washington, DL, Oregon

One of the Denver Broncos' top pending free agents in 2026 is John Franklin-Myers, one of the most underrated defensive linemen in the NFL. Although not a one-for-one replacement, you know the Broncos are going to want to stay strong on that defensive line and keep guys fresh. A'Mauri Washington can help them do that.

31. Los Angeles Rams: LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina

Yes, we love the idea of the Los Angeles Rams using a first-round pick on the quarterback position. Getting the heir apparent to Matthew Stafford in the building might be a bigger priority this offseason, and if the Rams find a way to win it all, Stafford might call it a career and ride off into the sunset. Sellers has all the traits you look for at the position.

32. New England Patriots: KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

The New England Patriots need more weapons for Drake Maye. They need more protection for Drake Maye. They need a better pass rush going forward. There are plenty of directions you could go here but KC Concepcion has been a big play waiting to happen this season. Get your quarterback a playmaker.