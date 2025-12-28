2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft predictions

5. Tennessee Titans: Rueben Bain, EDGE, Miami

The Titans have been penciled in as taking Rueben Bain for so many of these mock draft scenarios, and it may ultimately come down to which head coach they hire. If they hire a defense-oriented head coach, this pick will probably go on that side of the ball. But if they hire an offensive mind, don’t be shocked if their top priority is to get a weapon for Cam Ward.

6. Arizona Cardinals: Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

I don’t “love” this pick for the Cardinals, but this team has so much going on right now that it’s tough to predict their top pick. They might have a new head coach and quarterback by the time this pick rolls around. That’s what I’m banking on, so I’m saying the Cardinals go after a weapon here, and maybe they even move on from Marvin Harrison Jr. in the offseason.

7. Washington Commanders: Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

There are a few teams with the most obvious needs staring them directly in the face right now, and for the Commanders, it’s the EDGE position. This wasn’t properly addressed in the 2025 offseason, and they’ve had to deal with the effects of that this season. Keldric Faulk would give them a physical, athletic big man who can play a variety of positions, upgrading the pass rush immediately.

8. New Orleans Saints: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

One of the most significant developments here in the second half of the season, albeit quietly, is the fact that the New Orleans Saints may have found themselves a quarterback to build around. At the very least, I don’t think they have to reach for one in this upcoming class. Go get Tyler Shough another weapon. Adding Carnell Tate to a group that includes Chris Olave would be unfair. Are you allowed to have multiple Ohio State receivers on the same team in the NFL?

That feels like an unfair advantage.