2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft predictions

9. Cincinnati Bengals: Caleb Downs, SAF, Ohio State

The Cincinnati Bengals are in for a really interesting offseason. Joe Burrow has alluded to the idea that he may not really be having much fun right now. The defense is in shambles. They will likely need to go find help in the pass rush department as well, but I don’t think you can go wrong picking Caleb Downs in this class. He might have the highest floor of any prospect in the class.

10. Kansas City Chiefs: Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

The Kansas City Chiefs being this high in a mock draft without trading up is new territory. This team hasn’t had to hit the reset button in a really long time, and obviously, they’re going to have a big chip on their shoulders next season. Patrick Mahomes’s health is the most important thing for this team moving forward, and that offensive line has been brutally bad.

11. Miami Dolphins: Francis Mauigoa, OL, Miami

If you can upgrade in the trenches, you can raise the floor of your entire team. I think we’re going to see the Miami Dolphins move on from Tua Tagovailoa this offseason, and whatever bridge quarterback they bring in is going to need to rely on that running game. The Dolphins go and get one of the best linemen in this class to continue pounding the rock, and they stay local with Francis Mauigoa.

12. Los Angeles Rams (from Falcons): Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

The Los Angeles Rams have been burned on multiple occasions this season by their lack of investment at the cornerback position. We saw this past offseason that they tried to go out and get Jalen Ramsey, but it wasn’t meant to be. Getting corners from this draft, especially with multiple picks in the first round, will be huge. Jermod McCoy might be the best one in the class, falling only because of the fact that he’s been on the road to recovery this season.