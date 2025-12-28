2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft predictions

13. Baltimore Ravens: Peter Woods, DL, Clemson

The Baltimore Ravens might need a change at the top of the organization (head coach) with what we’ve seen the past handful of seasons. January collapses, and a team that has completely lacked its killer instinct this year. They also need to upgrade in the trenches on both sides of the ball, and getting a player like Peter Woods could be a steal at this point in the draft.

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Olaivavega Ioane, OL, Penn State

The Buccaneers have dealt with a lot of injuries offensively this season, but nothing will sink your team quite like injuries on the offensive line. This Bucs team has way too much talent to be struggling the way they have been down the stretch. Once again, if you can raise the level of play in the trenches on both sides of the ball, you’re going to be able to be competitive every week. The Bucs need help on the offensive line, and Ioane might be the best IOL in the class.

15. Dallas Cowboys: David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

Jerry Jones can blame whoever he wants, but anytime you point one finger, you’ve got three pointing right back at you. Trading away Micah Parsons was a kill shot for this Dallas defense, which has been exposed badly this season for its lack of pass rush. The Cowboys don’t always paint themselves into a 1st-round corner, but getting a pass rusher here is going to be a no-brainer, especially with David Bailey right in their backyard.

16. Detroit Lions: Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

The Detroit Lions have been one of the biggest disappointments in the entire NFL this season. The biggest need for this team in 2026 is going to be getting a new offensive coordinator to unlock the true potential of that unit, but general manager Brad Holmes needs to upgrade his personnel defensively. Getting help at all three levels will be essential, but Mansoor Delane has had a great year at LSU and might be the best defensive player on the board here.