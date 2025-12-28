2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft predictions

17. Minnesota Vikings: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

Jeremiyah Love to the Vikings has been one of my favorite early 2026 NFL mock draft predictions, because I think he could be such a great fit in Kevin O’Connell’s offense. Not to mention, probably the perfect outlet in the passing game for young quarterback JJ McCarthy. Love has been a big play waiting to happen for the past few years at Notre Dame, and I think he’s a very easy projection to the next level.

18. New York Jets (from Colts): Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

Just like the Dallas Cowboys don’t exactly “need” to replace Micah Parsons with a 1st-round pick, the New York Jets also don’t “need” to replace Sauce Gardner with this pick from the Colts. However, this feels like it could kind of be the sweet spot for that position in the 2026 draft, and that’s obviously a need for the Jets after the Sauce trade. Avieon Terrell could be a great fit right here.

19. Carolina Panthers: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

The Carolina Panthers feel like they are one of the most fun teams in the NFL while simultaneously being a piece or two away. The linebacker position is one area this team could stand to upgrade in a big way this offseason, and Sonny Styles is one of the most interesting prospects. He’s got outstanding size, range, and athleticism as a former safety converted to the position. He’s a playmaker.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Makai Lemon, WR, USC

The Pittsburgh Steelers have once again been playing above the expectations of many this season. They are going to be in quarterback purgatory this offseason once again, but the receiver position is a big issue for them as well. Outside of DK Metcalf, this team has been on the hunt for a secondary option for a few years now. Makai Lemon is one of the top playmakers in the class and would be a steal here.